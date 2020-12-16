Kaduna shut school over covid 19: Boko Haram Nigeria palava force states schools to shut

Boko Haram and second wave of coronavirus dey bite hard for di northern region of Nigeria.

E no longer be news say many states for north-western part of Nigeria don announce shut down of some or all of dia schools due to either security concern abi second wave of coronavirus.

Educationist Isa Sani wey dey stay Kano for northern Nigeria tell BBC say wetin happun for Katsina state wey hundreds of students still dey miss after gunmen attack dia school for Kankara na major reason why di shutdowns dey happun but wetin di states goments dey tok?

Katsina State

Govnor Aminu Bello Masari announce di closure of schools on Sunday, just a day after gunmen attack goment science secondary school for Kankara town.

According to di govnor di reason why di state goment take dis decision na because of security concerns as dem dey continue to put effort to rescue hundreds of students wey still dey miss.

Zamfara state

On Tuesday Zamfara state goment also announce di closure of ten schools wey dey close to neighbouring Katsina state because of fear of wetin happun.

Tok tok pesin of di govnor Zailani Bappah wey speak to BBC tok say di govnor decide to take dis action because of security concern after wetin happun for dia neighbours domot.

Kaduna state

For dis state di reason na simply di second return of corona. According to statement wey di goment release dem decide to shut downs both goment and private schools as dem observe say di second wave of coronavirus don enter as cases for Nigeria begin to increase.

Kaduna state dey among di states wey don record rising new cases according to NCDC dis na why govnor Nasir El-rufai decide to close schools.

Kano

For Kano state wey get di highest number of students for di region, di decision to close school come late on Tuesday.

Even though di goment no give reason for di statement wey commissioner of Education Muhammad Sanusi release, one insider for di ministry wey speak to BBC yan say na security concern make dem close di schools as Kano dey also share border with Katsina.

Jigawa

Dis state say dia own reason na coronavirus despite say dem dey also share border with Katsina state wia gunmen kidnap students.

Rabiu Adamu wey be permanent secretary for ministry of education for statement yan say dem get 14 new cases of coronavirus for di state and advise parents and guardians to pick dia children from all boarding schools on Wednesday while day students should stay at home.

Sokoto

Dis state say dem dey continue with dia calendar no plan at di monent to close schools.

One of di aides of di govno wey speak to BBC say im children dey school at di moment and no plan to shut downs schools like dia neighbours.

Kebbi

Just like Sokoto na di same thing for Kebbi state as one goment official tell BBC say no plan at di moment to follow oda states shut down schools.