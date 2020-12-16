NIN: Your line dey kampe even if dem block am sake of NIN update - NCC

Wia dis foto come from, NCC

Following di order by di Nigerian goment say make telecom companies block di line of any subscriber wey no update im record wit National Identity Number, many pipo don dey wonder if dem fit lose dia line forever.

But di Nigerian Communications Commission say di GSM lines go dey blocked until whenever di subscriber complete im update of records wit im NIN.

NCC Director of Public Affairs Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde tell BBC say im no see why goment go make subscriber lose im line permanently.

On Monday 14 December, announcement bin comot say di Nigeria Communications and Digital Economy don draw ear give kontri pipo to submit dia NIN give dia telecoms provider between 16 and 30 of December, otherwise dem go block di line.

Dis don make #NIN trend for di West Africa kontri of over 200 million as many come begin rush to find registration centres to take get di number.

Many pipo no sabi say dis order by Dr Pantami no be new one as di minister don announce eleven months ago, for February, say e go happun.

NIN - registration palava

National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) na di joinbodi in charge of NIN.

And although na free to register for NIN officially, some Nigerians say e no easy to complete di process. Some of di complain na say technical problem dey dey for di NIMC centres or say crowd plenty dia.

Dr Adinde reply give BBC say e no suppose be problem because di Nigerian goment don approve telecoms companies to register NIN for kontri pipo, so e no need be only NIMC approved centres.

And what if you wan correct mistake for your name, NIMC say di charge na N500 ($0.9) but pipo say di reality of how much dem dey pay pass dis one.

You get NIN without registration

Some Nigerians fit don wonder how e be say if dem get NIN even when dem never register for am.

Di answer na say around 2016, di federal goment begin give automatic NIN to anyone wey don complete di process for Bank Verification Number (BVN).

NIMC say pipo fit use *346# ontop dia phone to check wetin dia NIN be, if dem get.

Deadline extension

Anoda worry for pipo be say di deadline of December end, don near finish and dem fit no get time to do dia NIN.