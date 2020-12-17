Kankara abduction: Boko Haram video show kidnapped students beg Katsina gov say dem no want rescue

Wia dis foto come from, Boko Haram

One new video wey Boko Haram release show one school student dey beg di state govnor for Katsina, north west Nigeria, say make im cancel di rescue operation.

Inside di video wey comot on Thursday 17 December, we fit see plenty children as one of dem tanda look straight for camera and say: "Please, you need to send back any gang of vigilantes, close any kind of schools, excluding Islamiyyah [Qur'anic schools]".

We no fit confam when dem shoot di video or if di boys inside di video na students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara for Katsina State.

"Di armies wey you send to help us, please send dem back... abeg sir, abeg sir... we need your assistance," as di boy and odas children wey surround am begin beg.

Dis dey come as one Nigerian goment official announce - small time afta di Boko Haram video become public - say 333 students wey remain for di hands of Boko Haram don dey rescued.

Madam Abike Dabiri-Erewa, di oga of goment agency Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) say 333 boys wey bin suffer kidnap for Katsina don dey free. Although we still dey await official confirmation. She don since delete di tweet.

Wetin di kidnappers dey ask for?

As pipo know, kidnappers dey always ask for ransom after dem kidnap pesin but for dis case, Katsina State govnor Aminu Masari say dem neva ask for anything so far.

"Wetin we know be say, dem use di phone wey dey with one of di students, pikin to one of di teachers of di school, dem call di father tell am say dem no wan make goment send airplanes to dem, so make dem dey careful."