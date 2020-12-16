Nigeria President Buhari order immediate reopening of land borders

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don order di immediate reopening of di kontri land borders.

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed wey make di announcement on Wednesday say di President don give green light for di reopening of Seme, Illela, Maigatari and Mfun borders.

Nigeria goment bin close dia land borders for August 2019 to stop di importation of weapons, agricultural products and drugs into di kontri from neighbouring countries.

Before now, di goment bin don reveal plans to reopen dia borders.