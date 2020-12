Covid-19 vaccine: Nigerians go receive Covid-19 Vaccine by end of January - Minister of Health

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@Fmohnigeria

Nigeria Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire don reveal say di kontri dye expect to receive di Covid-19 vaccine by di end of January 2021.

According to Ehanire, technical working goup of di Ministry of Health dey work on which vaccine dey best for Nigeria and how dem go store am.

"Technical working group dey work on di question on vaccine. We don sign up wit di World Health Organisation and di GAVI Alliance for access to vaccines immediately dem dey available," na so oga Ehanire tok for di end of Federal Executive Council meeting wey hold on 16 December, 2020.

"But you know say di vaccines dey new and dey in packets..."

Di minister also say di goment dey reason which type of di vaccines to buy because of how dem go take preserve am due to dia low temperature requirements.

"We sign up for advance market participation in COVAX. So if we dey able to get our own, I think e go be for January. But two types of vaccines dey. Di ones dey wey suppose dey ultra deep freezers - di MRA type of vaccines. Dat is di freezer suppose be minus 80 degrees.

"Anoda type dey wey suppose dey for freezer of minus 20 degree wey be deep freezer and anoda type wey fit dey in minus two degree refrigerators. Dis na di regular refrigerator. Di ones wey suppose dey regular refrigerators dey easy. We get dem here."

"Di one wey fit dey minus 20 refrigerator also dey possible because we also get di freezers here but di one wey go dey inside ulta cold freezers, we hardly get ultra cold freezers for dis kontri, to receive and store for those ultra cold freezers go need us require you buy di ultra cold freezers.

"So we dey work on di cost. Which one we go buy first. Obviously di one our money reach to buy."