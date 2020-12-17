Katsina State Kidnapping: Gov. Masari now know wia Kankara kidnapped students dey

Di govnor of Katsina state for northern Nigeria Aminu Masari tell BBC say dem now know wia di kidnapped students of goment science school Kankara dey at di moment as dem dey continue efforts to rescue dem.

According to govnor Masari dem get assurance say di students dey inside di bushes of neighbouring Zamfara state and dat di gunmen use phone wey dey with one of di students to contact di parents.

"As of now security pipo don surround dat area (wia di boys dey) and dem dey try dia best, u know di thing be say dem no wan use force so that dem no go injure or kill some of di students."

Regarding di actual number of students wey dey miss wey still dey cause debate, di govnor say di actual number fit be 400 due to some reasons.

"Di students wey record show say dey inside di school when di incident happun na 867 and inside dat number we get 465 wey dey with either dia parents or school authority at di moment so na di remaining we dey look for."

Who Katsina goment dey negotiate with?

News bin dey go round after di incident say di goment dey ready to negotiate with di gunmen in order to rescue di students.

And as Boko Haram don comot to say na dem kidnap di students, BBC ask govnor Masari whether na Boko Haram or bandits wey some pipo dey suspect say na dem kidnap di students dem dey negotiate with.

Di govnor say dem dey confident say na bandits do dis operation not boko haram and na wetin dem dey focus on.

"We know say reports say Boko Haram don claim responsibility and dem fit get link with di bad pipo wey do dis operation but di focus na on di bandits wey dey operate for di area and dey disturb for years."

Wetin di kidnappers dey ask for?

As pipo know, kidnappers dey always ask for ransom after dem kidnap pesin but for dis case, govnor Masari say dem neva ask for anything so far.

"Wetin we know be say, dem use di phone wey dey with one of di students, pikin to one of di teachers of di school, dem call di father tell am say dem no wan make goment send airplanes to dem, so make dem dey careful."