ASUU Strike Nigeria update: Nigerian students demand reopening of Universities afta 268 days lecturers strike

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER Wetin we call dis foto, ASUU and Labour Ministry meeting on top di ongoing strike

Afta ova 268 days wey di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and di Nigeria federal goment don dey jam head sake of demands, university students don enta social media to call for an end to di ova eight months strike.

Wit di hashtag #EndASUUStrikeNow, students express dia dissatisfaction wit di way federal goment and di join body of Nigeria lecturers dey handle di unending strike actions.

See some of di reactions.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

How di ASUU Strike start?

On 9 March 2020, ASUU begin two weeks warning strike to protests no-pay of salary to lecturers wey no follow for di federal goment Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Dem argue say, IPPIS no go work for lecturers becos e no consider di special way wey universities dey take operate.

Goment bin introduce di IPPIS programme to monitor transparency for di academic sector.

Why di Strike dey drag?

Goment and di union don do plenty plenty meeting to discuss di mata but each time dem dey jam rock.

As di first two weeks warning strike still dey happun, di Nigeria goment give di union conditions wey dem go take integrate UTAS wit IPPIS.

Di union begin indefinite strike afta dem reject di conditions.

On dat day, di national president of di union, Biodun Ogunyemi, accuse goment of trying to force dem to join IPPIS.

Sake of di back and forth on di payroll plan, goment get backlog of salaries of lecturers as dem no gree pay dem through di formal means.

Di mata develop into lecturers demand for payment of salaries before dem go fit go back to school.

Wetin be di latest?

On 9 December 2020, Di National President of Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi say dem neva reach any agreement wit goment to suspend dia strike

Oga Ogunyemi for statement say di minister of labour Chris Ngige bin lie wen e tell di whole world say di lecturers agree to resume work and dat na until di di lecturers enta class before goment go pay dem dia withheld salaries.

Di Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige say na only wen lecturers resume work den im and di minister of finance, education go write memo to clear dia salary - but dat ASUU demand so far mean say di union dey place imself above di law of di land.