Ghana 2020 elections: John Mahama of NDC blame EC for Techiman shooting ask Jean Mensa to resign

Wia dis foto come from, John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, di flagbearer of di National Democratic Congress for di 2020 elections don label di Electoral Commission unda Jean Mensa as di worst for di kontri history.

Speaking to families of victims of di Techiman South shooting incident, John Mahama say di incident for fit no happun if di EC no dey incompetent and bias.

He say for oda places, dem for don force di chairperson of di Electoral Commission to resign for supervising wetin im see as di rigged election.

He blame di EC for di incident and ask Jean Mensa to take responsibility for di death and injury to di pipo.

"But I must say, tins no suppose happun dis way. Dis no be our first election. But unfortunately, we find ourselves here sake of di incompetence of dis Electoral Commission."

Di NDC flagbearer also question di presence of di military during di elections.

Techiman South don become one contentious topic afta gbas-gbos between di two leading parties ontop di outcome of di parliamentary elections.

Despite say di EC announce NPP candidate Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah as di winner, di NDC maintain say di military and national security officials force EC officials to make di result favour NPP.

Di disagreement cause violence wey lead to di killing of one pesin.