NIM SIM Registration: How to check your National Identification Number NIN importance

Wia dis foto come from, National Identity Management Commission

Di National Identification Number (NIN) na wetin Nigeria goment dey use establish di identity of every Nigerian.

All citizens and legal residents for Nigeria, from age zero (birth) and above dey eligible to enrol for dia NINs.

E dey important for every Nigerian to get am sake of say na im di NIN dem dey use tie togeda all di records about individuals for di kontri.

Di include di demographic data, fingerprints, head-to-shoulder facial picture, oda biometric data and digital signature for di National Identity Database wey make am easy to confam and verify pesin identity.

Recently, di Nigeria communications Commission bin make am compulsory for every Nigeria wey dey use mobile SIM to update dia record using di NIN. Dem give two weeks deadline to disconnect any subscriber wey no gree follow di order.

Apart from SIM registration, wetin Nigerians need NIN for?

Dem fit use NIN to access plenti services, from Government Social Services, Voters Card Registration, Issuance and renewal of International Passport, Bank Account Opening and Reactivations, to Consular Services for Nigerian Embassies and Missions abroad plus oda tins.

How e dey work?