Buhari: Nigeria leader Muhammadu Buhari on GSSS Kankara students release

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria presiddent

President Muhammadu Buhari don welcome di release of di students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State,wey gunmen kidnap.

BBC Pidgin find out say di President go even mean di boys on Friday afta dia release last night.

Buhari say dia safe return na big relief to di families, di entire kontri and international community.

On Friday night gunmen storm enta Government Science Secondary School wey dey Kankara local goment area for Katsina state and kidnap some student.

For one short remark afta dem announce dia, President Buhari express di kontri appreciation for di step taken by everibodi wey put hand to make dia release dey possible.

President Buhari say na di "spirit of partnership and di working hand-in-hand of di goment of Katsina, Zamfara and military n aim lead to dia release.''

He commended the nation's intelligence agencies, the military and police force for providing the environment for safe release of the hostages.

"Di Govnor, Aminu Bello Masari, and di army work really hard. As soon as I get di informate I congratulate dem. Di Armed Forces sabi dia work. Dem get good training and dem dey properly motivated.", Di president tok.

On di issue of oda pipo wey terrorists and jaguda pipo gbab from oda parts of di kontri, di president give assurance say im administration dey aware of im responsibility to protect di life and property of di Nigerians.

President Buhari beg di citizen to dey patient and fair to di administration as e dey deal wit di problems of security, economy and corruption.

He note say di administration dey fully aware say dem elect dem to solve challenges.

"When we enta, we make efforts wey make dem return di Chibok Girls. Wen a similar incident of school abduction happened for Dapchi, we successfully return all but one of di more dan one hundred abductees."

When dis latest incident happun, we put in our efforts and today we get dis result to show."

Di President point to di all di success of di administration to deal wit security for di South South and North East.

He say di North West present a challenge wey im administration don determine to deal wit.

"We get plenti work to do, especially now wey we don re-open di borders. E dey unfortunate say di bandits & terrorists continue to get weapons even unda di circumstances of di border closure. We go dare them.

"We go deal with all dat," di President give assurance.

He prayed for di full recovery of di students, tok say dem don endure hardship in di course of dia six-day ordeal.