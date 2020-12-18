Coronavirus in Nigeria: FG update on Covid 19 second wave in Nigeria, NCDC record first 1000 cases in a day

Wia dis foto come from, @DigiCommsNG

Nigeria record over one thousand cases of coronavirus yesterday, di first 1000 pipo go catch di virus in a day inside di west African kontri.

Di kontri Centre for Disease Control [NCDC] latest data dem relase Thursday night show say 1145 new cases of Covid-19 na im dem record.

Federal Goment dey plan to announce new measures by Tuesday next week.

Di Presidential Taskforce on Covid 19 say di increase for number of infected pesin show say di kontri don enta di second wave of infection.

Di Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika wey represent di secretary to Nigerian goment, Boss Mustapha tok dis one for di weekly briefing of di taskorce.

di goment official explain give say within di last few weeks di number of cases of covid 19 don rise for home and abroad and dat di taskforce go introduce new covid 19 measure on Tuesday next week to check di spread of di disease afta dem brief president Muhammadu Buhari.

Wia dis foto come from, NCDC

Di taskforce suppose submit dia end of term report to presido on di 22nd of December, 2020 and dia fear be say goment gatz review di further opening of di economy.

Dem also draw ear give pipo wey wan travel, make dem dey careful or make dem no travel at all sake of dis new wave of di virus.

Di National Coordinator, Sani Aliyu say di number of cases like places like Abuja dey grow well well and sometin need to be done to reduce di number of infection.

E urge pipo make dem no travel for Christmas celebration so dat di disease no go spread.

Meanwhile, govnor of Benue state don ban all Christmas and New year activities.

Govnor Samuel Ortom make dis announcement afta di state security council meeting for Makurdi, di state capital.