NIM SIM Registration: Sim card NIN USSD charges - FG order network providers to cancel N20 charges

Wia dis foto come from, Bashir Ahmad twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Isa Pantami na Nigeria Minister of Communications and Digital Economy

NIM SIM Registration and Sim card NIN USSD need to dey easier and affordable, so Federal goment don order Nigeria providers to cancel N20 charges wey dem dey collect from customers.

Di Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy don order all network providers to cancel di N20 charge for di retrieval of di NIN wit immediate effect.

Dr Isa Ali Pantami say make di Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC and di National Identity Management Commission, NIMC remove di 20 naira USSD fee wey dem sama subscribers for request to retrieve dia NIN.

Dis na to make di process dey easier and affordable., e add.

For inside letter wey get di informate of di directive, di Executive Vice Chairman and di Director General of NIMC tell Dr Pantami say di relevant authorities don meet wit di Mobile network operators to waive di charges.

Dis one mean say all Nigeria fit check dia NIN using di *346# for free.