Bebe Cool make police arrest Tems and Omah Lay for Uganda? See wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Nigeria singer, Tems wey don accuse Uganda artist, Bebe Cool on top twitter say im dey behind her arrest for Uganda.

Dis strong accusation dey come days afta Uganda police release di artist alongside Omah Lay to Nigeria goment afta dem gbab dem for breaking coronavirus rules for di kontri.

Uganda Police bin don charge Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openiyi alias Tems, plus one oda Nigerian Muyiwa Awoniyi wit offence of "negligently doing acts wey fit spread infectious diseases".

Tems, for inside tweet on Friday, accuse Bebe Cool say na him call police to arrest dem.

"You call police on us, YOU get us arrested", she allege.

"Your friend break enta our room and carry us afta you call, only for me to see you for di DPO office dey laugh, dey relax wit am," she add.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Government

Na true say Bebe Cool ask police to arrest Tems and Omah Lay?

Di Uganda artist neva respond to dis accuse.

Wetin we sabi be say, Bebe Cool bin dey happy say Uganda police bin release di artists.

Im enta twitter on 15 December to show court papers wey order di release of di three Nigerians.

He caption di tweet "Great news, dem don dey free" and he also tag Omah Lay and Tems for inside di tweet.

Di document wey im post also torchlight say na one Kigo Prison dem bin keep dem put.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Im also call Omah Lay im younger brother for anoda tweet wey follow.

"My younger brother don comot from jail", he tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

How di arrest take happun?

Di two musicians been perform for one event for Kampala on Saturday 12 December 2020 wey authorities claim say break coronavirus rules.

Omah Lay tweeted say him "just be singer wey dey try to entertain" and call on Nigeria ministry of foreign affairs to intervene for di mata.