When is another lockdown in Nigeria?: Second coronavirus lockdown fit happen as taskforce dey ready to introduce new restrictions

Wia dis foto come from, @DigiCommsNG

Nigeria Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 confam on Thursday say di kontri don enta di second wave of infection.

Dis dey come as reported cases of coronavirus don begin increase on di average of 500 cases per day in di past weeks.

Di Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika wey represent di Secretary to di State Goment, Boss Mustapha tok for one of di weekly briefing of di taskforce say dem go introduce new measures on Tuesday next week to check di spread of di disease afta dem brief president Muhammadu Buhari.

Lagos State wey dey lead for di states wey get di highest number of coronavrus for di kontri don already put new measures for ground to check di spread of di virus.

On Friday, Gov Babajide Sanwoolu ban parties during di Christmas holiday, night clubs, large gatherings and even put some restrictions to how religious gathering go dey operate.

Concerts, carnivals and street parties dey banned for di state until further notice.

Last week, Kaduna and Jigawa State also shut down both goment and private schools as dem observe say di second wave of coronavirus don enter as cases for Nigeria begin to increase.

Kaduna state dey among di states wey don record rising new cases according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control dis na why govnor Nasir El-rufai decide to close schools.

As concerns dey grow sake of di way coronavirus cases dey increase, in di coming week, more states fit begin announce new measures to stop di spresd of di virus.

Wen we write dis report, di NCDC latest figures show say 77,013 pipo don test positive for di virus since e enter Nigeria. Out of di number, 67,484 don recover while 1,212 pipo don recover.

Nigeria no be di only kontri wey don experience second wave of di infection.

Isreal na di first kontri to impose second lockdown for September afta dem experience di second wave. Oda kontris like UK, China, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands and most European kontris don also get di same phase.

When Nigeria dey expect Covid-19 vaccine?

Nigeria Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire on 16 December, 2020 say di kontri dey expect to receive di Covid-19 vaccine by di end of January 2021.

According to Ehanire, technical working goup of di Ministry of Health dey work on which vaccine dey best for Nigeria and how dem go store am.

Wetin Nigerians dey tok about second lockdown?

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter