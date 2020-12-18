Mike Sonko: Nairobi govnor don comot from office afta Senate impeach am sake of corruption

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Nairobi governor Mike Sonko wear a gold cap. for April 26, 2017

Mike Sonko Mbuvi, di controversial govnor of Kenya capital Nairobi, don chop sack from office afta Senate impeach am.

Di kontri upper House of Parliament find am guilty of four charges gross violation of di Constitution, abuse of office, gross misconduct and oda crimes under di national law.

Some of di tins wey Nairobi County legislators file against am na say im use public money to fund im daughters trip to New York for 2018 and misuse of bursary funds for underprivilege children for Nairobi.

Oga Sonko wey dey popular sake of im lifestyle and di kain clothes and gold jewelry wey im dey wear don deny di charges im claim say im be victim of corrupt cartels for Nairobi, wey dey fight im attempt to stop dem to thief public money.

Dis no be di first time dem dey accuse am of mago-mago. Recently prison authorities for Kenya accuse am say im escape from one maximum facility 20 years ago. Oga Sonko don admit for public say im escape from prison during live television interview. Last December, dem arrest am ontop accuse of corruption.

Tori be say im put bottles of Hennessy as part of Covid 19 sanitation kits wey dem distribute to residents of Nairobi as im claim say "di alcohol content for di drink fit stop Coronavirus'

Na 2017 dem elect oga Sonko as Nairobi county governor, wey stand for President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party.

But di two of dem don fall out, President Kenyatta force through one deal wey make dem move major functions of di county moved to di national goment.

Sonko, wey bin take part for di ceremony to hand over di county functions, later claim say im be dey drunk wen im bin dey sign di documents.

He start im political career for Eastlands Nairobi, di former Govnor get plenty support from di youths from di poor and slum areas for di capital.

Him dey run im own Sonko Rescue Team - wey dey provide ambulance dem fire engines, hearses and wedding limousines to residents of di capital. But critics dem accuse im company say dem be parallel public service provider wit no clear source of funding.

Residents of Nairobi gatz do by election in 60 days as oga Sonko no get deputy.