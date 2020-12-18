Kankara abduction rescue: How Kankara students rescue from kidnappers happun - Zamfara Govnor Bello Matawalle

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Police patrol di scene of kidnapping inside Nigeria

Zamfara state Govnor Bello Matawalle tell BBC say e siddon for negotiation table up to three times before di gunmen agree to release di 340 students wey dem kidnap.

Di govnor say na fulani gunmen kpake di boys and no be Boko Haram and na dem im goment negotiate with.

Na nigerian Army bring di boys out from bushes wey dey Tsafe town for Zamfara state around 6pm on Thursday after di students don spend six days with dia kidnappers.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1 Wetin we call dis foto, Zamfara state Govnor Bello Matawalle

"We siddon up to three times with dem (di gunmen) di first sitting fail, di second one too so na di third sitting finally succeed."

"During di negotiation, dis pipo (di kidnappers) explain di problems wey dem dey face and how dem wan make goment helep dem."

"Among dia complain na how some pipo dey kill dia cows and also how various vigilante units dey disturb dia life, so we promise dem say we go look into dat." Dis na wetin govnor tell BBC.

Di Zamfara govnor say dis negotiation route na one wey e go continue to take in order to dey solve criminality problem wey dey disturb dat area.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Students bin leave dia footwear behind as dem try to japa wen di attack happun

Regarding ransom payment, di former house of reps member turned govnor say dem no pay any kobo to di gunmen as na just negotiation happun.

"We no pay any kobo, we just siddon talk, dem tell us dia problems and we promise to look into am but money no exchange hands."

E say dem also discuss how to prevent dis kain bad event from ever happening again and conclude say wetin dey cause dis kain problem na lack of unity and co-operation.