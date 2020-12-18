Commonwealth scholarship: How to apply for di 2021/2022 Commonwealth scholarship and fellowship plan

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Graduate with scroll

Nigeria ministry of Education, dey invite pipo wey get interest and qualify to apply for di 2021/2022 commonwealth scholarship and fellowship plan.

For inside statement wey di ministry release dem say di scholarship programme na only for Ph.D applicants.

Di scholarship and fellowship plan na part of UK ongoing commitment to Commonwealth, and each year around 800 students dey get di opportunity to undertake postgraduate degrees wit UK universities.

How to apply?

All qualify candidates need to visit cscuk.dfid.gov.uk/apply/applicants

Click on di icon Apply wey dey di Home Page

Read di guidelines and go down to select country for di search bar and put your country

Follow di instructions dia to apply

Who fit apply?

To apply for for di Commonwealth Scholarship, you must be citizen or permanent resident of any Commonwealth country. You still dey eligible if you be refugee or British protected pesin.

Di Programme na only for Ph.d Applicants

Applicants must get 1st Class or 2nd class Upper Division for him/her 1st Degree before dem fit apply

Dem must get NYSC discharge/ exemption certificate (for Nigerians) ; Applicants suppose don get admission from UK Institution

Before submission you must print out your forms

And show proof of support statement from UK supervisor

Finally, you must show say you no fit afford to study for UK without scholarship.

See di criteria for each type of scholarship and fellowship and e dey different.

More information dey available for CSC website

Wetin you need to apply?

To begin your online application, you go need scanned copy of your passport, your academic transcript, your existing university degree certificate, two references and, if you have one, your admission letter.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Which financial support dey available?

Most scholarships dey fully funded which means say, as well as covering your tuition fees, Di successful candidate go receive your airfare to and from di UK and a living allowance to support you during your stay.