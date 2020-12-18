Kankara students released: Father of one of di rescued students say im heart melt after e see im pikin

Wia dis foto come from, Lawal Malumfashi

Father to one of di school boys wey Boko Haram members kidnap for Kankara inside Katsina State, north-west Nigeria don tell BBC how belle sweet am say e son don dey free.

Lawal Dan Sarki say im heart melt after e see im pikin and e wave am.

Di father still dey wait to unite wit im pikin, because dem still dey Katsina State goment hand as dem dey try make sure say medical pipo check dem wella first.

"Since last Saturday wey I hear about dia kidnapping I no sleep up until yesterday wey dem get freedom," Na so Lawal tok. "I sleep beta sleep for night.

"I still dey wait to hug my pikin, I see am as dem enter goment house and e wave me call me 'baba' na so my heart just melt. I dey Hajj camp Katsina with oda parents dey wait..."

Lawal say im hope, na to get im pikin today so dat e go carry am dey go dia base for Malumfashi town wey be 82KM from Katsina city.

On whether e go carry im son go back to di school when dust finally settle, e tok say e go hard unless e see di kain security wey go dey in place.

"For my mind at di moment I no feel say I go carry am go back dia but if after everything I go dia see di kain beta security wey dey ground I fit change my mind."

"Im mother and oda family members dey Malumfashi town dey wait for our arrival dem no fit wait to see am."