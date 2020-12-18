Eminem: Rapper apologise to Rihanna inside e 'Music to be murdered by: Side b' album
Rapper Eminem don apologise to fellow singer Rihanna afta one song wey leak see am tok say im 'side' wit chris Brown.
Eminem apology dey come afta one viral video bin comot wia di singer wey e real name na Marshal Mathers bin allegedly tok say "of course I side wit Chris Brown..."
Di lyrics of di song bin dey torchlight Chris assault on Rihanna for 2009. Chris chop arrest and even plead guilty before dem sentence am to Community service and compulsory anger management class.
Eminem tell di Under my Umbrella singer inside di song Zeus wey dey di new album say: I apologise, Rihanna for dat song wey leak, I dey sorry, e bin no mean to cause you pain, e bin dey wrong of me.