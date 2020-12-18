Eminem: Rapper apologise to Rihanna inside e 'Music to be murdered by: Side b' album

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Rapper Eminem don apologise to fellow singer Rihanna afta one song wey leak see am tok say im 'side' wit chris Brown.

Eminem apology dey come afta one viral video bin comot wia di singer wey e real name na Marshal Mathers bin allegedly tok say "of course I side wit Chris Brown..."

Di lyrics of di song bin dey torchlight Chris assault on Rihanna for 2009. Chris chop arrest and even plead guilty before dem sentence am to Community service and compulsory anger management class.