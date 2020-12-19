US judge say parents owe son over porn collection wey dem trash

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One US judge for Michigan don rule say one 42-year-old man fit seek compensation from e parents for destroying e pornography collection.

David Werking, wey bin dey live with e parents following divorce, sue dem over di items, wey e claim say worth over $25,000.

Im parents argue say dem tell Mr Werking not to bring di items come their house.

Di judge say, even as landlords, Mr Werking's parents no get right to troway di items wey their son own.

Mr Werking bin dey live wit e parents for Grand Haven, Michigan, for 10 months after e divorce, but move out for August 2017. Now, im dey live for Indiana.

Im say e bin leave e extensive and "irreplaceable" collection of magazines and films for e parent's house wen e move out initially, and later discover say dem dey missing, di Holland Sentinel newspaper report.

Di parents say dem bin no dey willing to help move di items to Indiana and also no want dem for their home.

Mr Werking file di lawsuit as e argue say di dem illegally destroy di items for April 2019.

Emails between Mr Werking and e father state say di tems include 12 full boxes of "pornography plus two boxes of sex toys", according to di Sentinel. Mr Werking say na over 1,600 DVDs and tapes e bin get.

In one, Mr Werking father tell am say im do am "big favour by getting rid of all dis stuff".

Following di verdict, lawyer for di parents say she dey work to determine di damages, and bin don hire expert from di Erotic Heritage Museum for Nevada to help with di process.