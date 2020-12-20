Lockdown in Lagos: Cubana Ikeja club, oda facilities sealed as dem 'no comply' with Covid-19 order

Wia dis foto come from, Gawat Jubril

Di Lagos State Safety Commission don seal Cubana nightclub for Ikeja, and oda facilities for di state capital sake of say dem no "comply wit Covid-19 protocols" for di state.

Senior Special Assistant to di govnor of Lagos State on New Media, Gawat Jubril confam di tori on im twitter page on Saturday evening.

As cases of coronavirus dey increase for di state, Govnor Babajide Sanwoolu bin give order to ban places wey large gatherings go dey.

Di governor bin add say concerts, carnivals and street parties dey banned for di state until further notice.

Im also put some restricting operations for churches and mosques for di state to follow.

Di Lagos State safety Commission also seal off 'Di Corner' for Admirality way as dem follow break di lockdown order for di state.

For inside video of how dem take seal off di clubs wey we see for social media, police bin order pipo out of di premises. Some of dem for di video bin still hold dia drinks for hand as dem begin file out of di place.

Di state goment on Friday bin tok for statement say dem no go fit lockdown di economy becos di kontri dey in recession, but di solution na make evribody take responsibility for dia action.