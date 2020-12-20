Lagos lockdown: Why Federal goment wan shut down third mainland bridge for Christmas

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Wetin we call dis foto, Na di bridge most pipo dey follow go work for Lagos State

Di Federal Controller of Works for Lagos State, Olukayode Popoola, confam say dem go totally shut down Third Mainland Bridge for Christmas weekend

For interview wit BBC News Pidgin, oga Popoola say "most likely" dem go close di bridge from midnight of Christmas day, Friday 25 December and reopen am for midnight of Sunday, 27th December, 2020.

Di reason na to allow dem do di casting of di reconstruction work wey dey go on ontop di bridge on Saturday 26 December and by Sunday, dem go finish di work.

"We wan prevent vibration as we dey do di casting of di expansion on di Lagos Island bridge", he tok.

Dis no go be di first time wey di goment go close down di bridge sake of repair work. In recent time dem do am for 2018 and again for 2019 but e be like say dis one for 2020 go be major repair work.

But on 24 July dis year, Federal and Lagos State goment decide to close di bridge for 6 months rehabilitation work.

Im admit say di action of area boys ontop di bridge don disrupt di work of contractors because dem dey go reopen di area wey dem close but say di project dey progress well.

"On di Island-bound lane wia we dey work now, di contractor don ready to cast anoda three expansion joints dis weekend, but because of di festive period, we get a lot of vehicles on di road."

According to am, di work on di surface of di bridge dey over 70 percent complete.