Katsina Police rescue 84 Islamiyya students from bandits afta Kankara schoolboys kidnap and release

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Police patrol di scene of kidnapping inside Nigeria

Police for Kastina say dem don rescue 84 students of one Islamic school, wey bandits bin wan kidnap during di weekend.

Security forces and local vigilantes engage di kidnappers in gun battle to rescue di students.

Dis wan dey come 48 hours afta di release of 344 school boys from Government Science Secondary School, GSSS, Kankara wey dem kidnap from dia school for Katsina.

How e happun

According to di statement form police, on 19/12/2020 around 2200hrs, DPO Dandume receive distress call say some Islamiyya Students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya, Mahuta village, Dandume LGA of Katsina state, wey reach about Eighty (80), bin dey on dia way back from Maulud occasion wey dem go celebrate for Unguwan Alkasim village, Dandume to Mahuta village, wen di bandits wey don already kidnap 4 pipo and kolobi 12 cows from Danbaure village, Funtua LGA, and bin dey try to escape into di forest jam dem.

As soon as dem receive di info, police say di DPO lead Operations "Puff Adder, Sharan Daji and Vigilante group to di area and engage di bandits in ogbonge gun fight.

Di statement say di teams succeed and dem rescue all di eighty four (84) kidnapped victims and recover all di twelve rustled cows.