Coronavirus: Ghana start dey work towards deployment of Covid-19 vaccines

Wia dis foto come from, NANA AKUFO-ADDO/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian Prez Akufo-Addo set up committee wey go look into de deployment of safe Covid-19 vaccine for de country.

He make dis announcement during en 20th Covid-19 address to Ghanaians.

According to Prez Akufo-Addo, govment go ensure say de Covid-19 vaccines wey Ghana go deploy go be safe for citizens.

He caution citizens say make dem continue to use nose mask den observe de Covid-19 safety protocols during de Christmas celebrations.

De newly elected Ghanaian leader also commend de Electoral Commission of Ghana over how dem follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols during de just ended 2020 elections.