NIMC registration portal: How to link your MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile sim with NIN

MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile di major mobile phone networks for Nigeria don release easy and quick steps for subscribers to use register dia National Identification Number NIN for dia phone.

Dis dey following di order wey Nigerian Communication Commission give for everybody wey dey use SIM cards to validate dia registration by linking dia NIN.

NCC give two weeks deadline till 30 December for telecommunication operators to block all customers wey no gree register dia SIM cards wit di National Identification Numbers.

You fit check your National Identification Number NIN just by using USSD code on your phone.

Di National Identity Management Commission ask Nigerians to use dial *346# to retrieve dia NIN number.

Di USSD code dey available for customers wey dey use MTN, Airtel, 9mobile and Glo network.

Wetin you go need register your NIN

Wen you wan register your NIN to your mobile number, you go likely need:

Mobile Number

Full Name

NIN Number (wey you fit check using *346#)

Email Address

Date of birth.

How to link your NIN to your MTN Number

Visit di Customer NIN Capture https://mtnonline.com/nin/

You go see di form wia you go fill in your full name.

Then put your MTN Mobile Number

Type your NIN

Fill in your email address

Then click on di button wia dem write 'SUBMIT'

Mobile short code for MTN

You fit also dial *785#

E go ask you to imput di 11 digits National Identification Number, then send. E go tell you say e don dey successful.

How to link your NIN to your GLO Number [Globacom NIN]

Send UpdateNIN (put space) NIN (put space) First name (put space) and Last Name to 109

How to link your National Identification Number to Airtel Number

Di steps na to dial *121*1#

Imput your 11 digit National Identification Number

After you go receive text message saying e dey successful

How to link your National Identification Number to 9mobile Number

Visit di website https://9mobile.com.ng/nin

Click on di green space wia dem write 'verify and link your NIN now'

Enta your mobile number and fill di requirements .

Di Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy don order all network providers to cancel di N20 charge for di retrieval of di NIN wit immediate effect.

He say dis na to make di process dey easier and affordable.