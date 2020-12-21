Lockdown [is there lockdown tomorrow?]: Lagos, Abuja, oda states new rules for Covid-19 in Nigeria second wave
As many parts of Nigeria dey prepare for wetin dem torchlight say na second wave of di coronavirus, BBC Pidgin put eye to check latest rules from different-different states and how e go affect you during di Christmas and New Year festive season.
At least for five major states, authorities don announce new guidelines to help fight the coronavirus.
Di federal minister of health Dr Oaagie Ehanire earlier tok say im don order isolation and treatment centres to open again as some bin don close because patients no dey.
Dis na because di goment believe say di kontri fit don enter second wave of Covid-19, based on di confam cases and deaths.
Second wave - like e don happen for oda kontris - fit make di West African kontri enter anoda lockdown.
As at 21 December, di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control report 78,434 cases, compare to 66,228 one month earlier for 21 November.
Dr Ehanire come draw ear give Nigerians say because vaccine never reach, dem must take extra care not to spread or catch coronavirus during di festive period.
Meanwhile some state goments don release guidelines for di yuletide season as preparations to counter Covid-19 second wave don begin. Make we torchlight how e go affect citizens:
Lagos (18 December)
- From 21 December, public servants from level 14 go down, go begin work from dia house for two weeks. (except for emergency workers and first responders)
- Religious centres no fit do service pass two hours, and congregation must not pass 50%
- Concerts, carnivals and street parties dey banned for until further notice
- All schools must close wit immediate effect till further notice
Abuja - FCT (21 December)
- Recreational and entertainment centres must follow rules and condition wey goment give dem
- Compulsory temperature checks for all workers and customers wey di enta any office or business place
- All business and office premises gatz get dia hand-washing station wey get water and soap or hand sanitizers
- All rules wey comot for worship centres on 4 June 2020 still dey in place, and public must obey dem
Anambra (16 December)
- Large crowd of pipo for one place dey 'discouraged' e.g for weddings, funerals and town gathering
- Risk communication training for all 21 Local Government Areas plus dia chairmen join
Imo (21 December)
- All state secretariat must close from 21 December 2020
- All goment workers must stop work except for permanent secretaries and political appointees
- No social gathering must pass hundred pipo and dem must maintain social distancing order
Kaduna (20 December)
- Face mask dey compulsory for anyone wey wan comot im house
- Large gathering of crowd don dey banned
- From 21 December, public servants from level 14 go down, go begin work from dia house
- Religious centres no fit do service pass one hour, pipo no suppose plenty dia
- Transport workers must carri only two passengers per row, and di vehicle no suppose full pass 50%
- Supermarkets, hair dressing and barbing salons, fit remain open but customers must wear face mask
- Hotels fit open, but dia bar and restaurant fit only do room service
- Restaurants fit open but pipo no fit chop inside, customers must do takeaway
- Event centres, night clubs, gyms, bars dey closed till further notice
- Schools must remain closed until further notice