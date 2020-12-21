Lockdown [is there lockdown tomorrow?]: Lagos, Abuja, oda states new rules for Covid-19 in Nigeria second wave

As many parts of Nigeria dey prepare for wetin dem torchlight say na second wave of di coronavirus, BBC Pidgin put eye to check latest rules from different-different states and how e go affect you during di Christmas and New Year festive season.

At least for five major states, authorities don announce new guidelines to help fight the coronavirus.

Di federal minister of health Dr Oaagie Ehanire earlier tok say im don order isolation and treatment centres to open again as some bin don close because patients no dey.

Dis na because di goment believe say di kontri fit don enter second wave of Covid-19, based on di confam cases and deaths.

Second wave - like e don happen for oda kontris - fit make di West African kontri enter anoda lockdown.

As at 21 December, di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control report 78,434 cases, compare to 66,228 one month earlier for 21 November.

Dr Ehanire come draw ear give Nigerians say because vaccine never reach, dem must take extra care not to spread or catch coronavirus during di festive period.

Meanwhile some state goments don release guidelines for di yuletide season as preparations to counter Covid-19 second wave don begin. Make we torchlight how e go affect citizens:

Lagos (18 December)

From 21 December, public servants from level 14 go down, go begin work from dia house for two weeks. (except for emergency workers and first responders)

Religious centres no fit do service pass two hours, and congregation must not pass 50%

Concerts, carnivals and street parties dey banned for until further notice

All schools must close wit immediate effect till further notice

Abuja - FCT (21 December)

Recreational and entertainment centres must follow rules and condition wey goment give dem

Compulsory temperature checks for all workers and customers wey di enta any office or business place

All business and office premises gatz get dia hand-washing station wey get water and soap or hand sanitizers

All rules wey comot for worship centres on 4 June 2020 still dey in place, and public must obey dem

Anambra (16 December)

Large crowd of pipo for one place dey 'discouraged' e.g for weddings, funerals and town gathering

Risk communication training for all 21 Local Government Areas plus dia chairmen join

Imo (21 December)

All state secretariat must close from 21 December 2020

All goment workers must stop work except for permanent secretaries and political appointees

No social gathering must pass hundred pipo and dem must maintain social distancing order

Kaduna (20 December)