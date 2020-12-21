Timeline of market fires for Ghana in 2020

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Several market fires wey hit parts of Ghana dey raise concerns about what exactly dey cause de fires.

On Sunday, 20th December, another fire for Kaneshie Market start dey raise concerns about whether these fires be normal or something dey behind am.

Some nine shops for de Kaneshie market burn down on Sunday after fire hit de major market area for Accra.

Head of Public Relations for Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Divisional Officer II Ellis Robertson Okoe, talk say most of dema investigations to such fires dey show say electrical faults dey cause de fires.

According to Mr Okoe, "most of de markets make congested over de years wey dem also dey do illegal power connections, until dem check dis tins de fires go continue."

While de damage for dis market be small, other market fires like de Odawna market fire wey happen for Kwame Nkrumah Circle affect over 500 shops and displace some 3000 market traders.

Another fire hit de Kantamanto fire, around December 16 last week which destroy over 800 shops in de process.

Timeline of market fires for Ghana in 2020

Dis be de timeline of recent fires wey hit various market areas.

On Feb 14, Fire hit Dagomba line in Kumasi displacing 200 head porters

Also, around July 22 Juaben Serwaa Koforidua market burn shops for de Eastern Region

Again, August 6 fire hit another market for Tarkwa wey dey Western Region

In Accra around Sept 10, Dome market also catch fire den destroy a number of shops

On November 18, Odornaa market fire destroy over 500 shops wey e affect over 3000 traders

Few days later around November 15, 3 shops for Koforidua catch fire sake of electrical fault

Then on December 16, Kantamanto fire outbreak destroy over 1000 shops for Accra, de impact for dis major market make de Vice Prez of Ghana visit de traders to console dem

Days later on December 20, Kaneshie Market also catch fire den destroy 9 shops in de process

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Institutional fire outbreaks

Apart from market fires, other fires like public institutions wey dey catch fire in questionable circumstances too dey.

One isolated incident of fire happen on November 28, where GCB Bank catch fire, in dis same year de Ghana Revenue Authority also catch fire for Circle.