Nigerian doctor shoots wife: Dr Benjamin Okigbo wey kill wife Theresa, hang imsef bin try to kill im two sons, police investigation reveal

Wia dis foto come from, Others Wetin we call dis foto, Ben Okigbo and Theresa Okigbo

Sugar Land Police Department for Texas, America don launch investigation to know why Nigerian-American doctor, Benjamin Okigbo kill imsef and im wife.

Part of di investigation reveal say Dr Okigbo bin strangle im wife, Theresa Okigbo to death.

Ben Okigbo also attempt to kill both of im 21 year old male sons by strangling dem and then come killed himself by hanging.

For inside statement, Sugar Land Police Department for Texas say both di sons survive di attack and dem no wunjure.

"We dey investigate dis case as murder-suicide". Sugar Land Police tok.

Di Nigerians in Diaspora Commission don describe di death of Dr ben Okigbo, di medical doctor wey base for Houston and im wife, Theresa as shocking and deressing.

For statement, di chairman of di Diaspora Commission condole wit di family most especially with dia sons.

NiDCOM also tok say dem go continue to monitor di police investigation into di case.

Wetin we sabi about di death? [Nigerian doctor shoots wife, kill self]

Pipo discover di body of Dr Ben and im wife around 10:05am on 18 Dec. at di Greatwood Subdivisio for di 1500 block of Brookstone Lane, Nwes Agency of Nigeria report.

"One of dia pikin call 911 wen e suspect say e get fight wey dey happun for dia house and wen police reach dia dem see deadi bodi for inside di house.

"E look like potential murder-suicide, but we neva totally rule am as dat.", Sugar Land Police tok.

One Facebook post by di Rector of di Episcopal Church of di Epiphany for Houston say: "Dear friends, di causes for grief for 2020 seem to multiply.

"I dey very sad to inform you say Ben and Theresa Okigbo die dis morning for dia home for Sugar Land [Texas].

"Dis news dey absolutely devastating for our Epiphany family, especially for many of our Nigerian members, wey ben and Theresa don touch dia lives."