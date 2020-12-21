Winter Solstice Great Conjunction : All you need to know about di 'merge' of Jupiter and Saturn
One event wey dey very rare, in fact e dey happun once-in-a-lifetime, go shine for sky on Monday evening December 21- Dat na if weather go allow.
To mark di occasion Google dey celebrate winter solstice and great conjunction today wit ogbonge graphic.
Di two largest planets - Jupiter and Saturn - go merge for wetin dem dey call conjunction, di winter solstice.
Dis na di closest di two planets go dey since 1623.
Tori be say before dem bin dey close to di sun, wey make am very hard to see di conjunction.
December 21 na di first day of winter, for di northern hemisphere and na di shortest day and longest night of di year.
Sky watchers for North America, Central America, Europe, Asia and northern Africa fit sight dis winter solstice depending on di weather conditions.