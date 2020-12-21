Winter Solstice Great Conjunction : All you need to know about di 'merge' of Jupiter and Saturn

Wia dis foto come from, Anthony Murphy/Mythical Ireland Wetin we call dis foto, See photo of Jupiter and Saturn - for Newgrange for County Meath last week - dem go merge

One event wey dey very rare, in fact e dey happun once-in-a-lifetime, go shine for sky on Monday evening December 21- Dat na if weather go allow.

To mark di occasion Google dey celebrate winter solstice and great conjunction today wit ogbonge graphic.

Wia dis foto come from, Google/Screenshot Wetin we call dis foto, Google Doodle

Di two largest planets - Jupiter and Saturn - go merge for wetin dem dey call conjunction, di winter solstice.

Dis na di closest di two planets go dey since 1623.

Tori be say before dem bin dey close to di sun, wey make am very hard to see di conjunction.

December 21 na di first day of winter, for di northern hemisphere and na di shortest day and longest night of di year.