NIMC registration portal: Nigeria goment don extend deadline for NIN registration

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Cross section of pipo wey dey rush to do NIN registration for Lagos on Monday

Nigeria goment don extend di deadline for subscribers to take register dia National Identification Number (NIN) for dia phone.

Goment give three weeks extension for subscribers wey get NIN and six weeks for those wey no get to update afta pipo para say di 30 December deadline bin no work.

Dem tok dis one for inside one statement wey di Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy release on Monday December 21.

"Na di minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami wit major stakeholders for di sector including Chairman - NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Mobile dey in attendance.

"Based on di endorsement of di Federal goment of Nigeria, na im we take dis decisions:

"Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers wit NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021; and

"Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021."

Dis dey follow di order wey Nigerian Communication Commission (NNC) give for evribodi wey dey use SIM cards to validate dia registration by linking dia NIN.