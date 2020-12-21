Coronavirus: Nigeria goment announce new restrictions as Covid-19 cases dey increase

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Nigeria goment don announce new rules as di number of coronavirus cases dey increase for di acroos kontri.

Di Chairman of di Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, announce di rules on Monday during di task force briefing for Abuja.

Part of di measures wey goment announce na to reduce di guests for weddings, conferences, and sporting activities among odas to 50.

Goment also order all bars, nightclubs, and restaurants to close.

According to informate from Nigeria centre for disease control, di kontri don record 78, 434 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1221 deaths.

"PTF don check developments and actions wey goment around di world don take, we check our environment and submit recommendations to di President on di kain measures to take. Na wetin Boss Mustapha tok.

Im add say President Muhammadu Buhari, don authorise di PTF to work wit states to enforce di order.

See Nigeria new covid-19 restriction

a. Close All bars, night clubs, pubs and event centres, and recreational venues;

b. Close all restaurants except those wey dey provide services to hotel residents; takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins go dey closed;

c. Restrict all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events go dey restricted to not more than 50 persons;

d. Limit all gatherings linked to religious events to less than 50% capacity of di facility of use during which dem must observe physical distancing; mandatory use of face masks

e. For gathering wey more dan 50 persons dey attend, any such events, dem must hold outside

f. Public transportation systems no suppose carry passengers more than 50% of dia capacity in compliance wit di social distancing rules.

g. Enforce compliance with NPI protocols especially the advisory on wearing of face masks in public spaces."

Mustapha add say to reduce overcrowding for public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and schools, dem advise states to implement di following:

a. Encourage virtual meetings for goment Offices. Di leadership of such offices must make sure say all offices dey well-ventilated, and encourage staff to work from home where possible;

b. All goments staff on GL.12 and below go stay for house for di next five weeks; Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executives go enforcing NPI rules for dia office wit frequent spot checks;

c. PTF on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Education, expects schools to don close since from the 18th December 2020 and remain closed till at least di 18 January, 2021 to enable dis measures wey dem introduce to take effect;

d. All persons above di age of 60yrs and/or with comorbidities are to be encouraged to stay at home and avoid crowds;