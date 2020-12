NDC Press Conference: Ghana EC say NDC minority MPs no serve proper notice about petition presentation

Electoral Commission of Ghana [EC] say de reason why dem fail to take de petition from NDC minority members be sake of dem no notify then on time.

Inside press statement wey de EC release to address dis issue, dem explain say de minority only submit letter on Tuesday morning.

Dem explain say even de time de minority letter come, de time be 10.08am meanwhile dema time for de presentation of petition be 10.00am.

Inside statement wey EC release, dem explain say since dem no get de letter to notify dem on time, de EC Chairperson den team no dey de office to receive de minority.

"If like dem notify de Electoral Commission proper about dema presentation, de leadership go be present to receive dema petition" de EC statement explain.

Wetin we call dis foto, Police stop de minority leaders as dem wan submit petition sake of 'powers from above.'

Minority MPs for Ghana on Tuesday march go de premises of de EC to submit petition about de 2020 election results den outstanding issue on Techiman South.

Dem enter stand off plus Ghana Police Service who no allow dem to submit de petition.