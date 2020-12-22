Covid: US President-elect Joe Biden collect vaccine live on TV

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Joe Biden collect Covid-19 vaccine

Joe Biden, di number 46 US President-elect don collect im first dose of di Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Biden say im dey get di injection to show Americans say e dey "safe to take".

Oga Biden don join di list of political leaders wey don collect di vaccine, including Vice-President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

On Sunday, roll-out begin for anoda second vaccine, by Moderna, wey goment approve last week.

More than 500,000 Americans tok say dem don dey vaccinated.

"I dey do this to demonstrate to pipo say make dem ready to collect di vaccine when e dey available," Oga Biden tok from Newark, Delaware, wia im collect im own live on TV. "Nothing dey dia to cause worry-worry."

E say di Trump administration "deserve some accolade" ontop say dem launch di kontri vaccine programme.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Meanwhile President Donald Trump, wey do three days for hospital admission sake of coronavirus for October, never tok when im go collect di vaccine.

Oga Biden wife, Jill Biden, bin don collect her own earlier in di day, di president-elect tok.

During di pandemic, di US don record more than 18 million cases and 319,000 deaths.