ASUU Strike today: 2020 University lecturers strike latest news update for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria FEDERAL MINISTRY OF LABOUR Wetin we call dis foto, ASUU members and Nigeria FG inside meeting room

University students across Nigeria go know di fate of dia higher education today as federal goment delegation and ASUU dey meet for di last time for 2020 to find how to to end di lingering strike.

Dis go be di number nine time both parties dey meet behind close door to agree on steps to take to end di strike.

For di previous meeting, goment agree to pay members of di Academic Staff Union of Universities earned allowance of 40 billion and 30 billion revitalization moni, wey be moni to cari equip di universities to make am conducive for students to learn.

But despite dis agreement, one major issue wey bin dey cause kasala na di payment of dia withheld salaries.

Chris Ngige, di Minister of Labour and Employment, Federal Government delegation say if di lecturers no resume class goment no go pay dem di withheld salaries.

But di lecturers on dia own side say dem no trust goment and dat dem no go resume class until goment pay dem.

Both ASUU and and minister of labour exchange gbas gbos for media as dem kontinu argue who dey tok true.

For dia last meeting, both parties refuse tok to press on top dia outcome to make sure say dem stop to spoil di public mind.

Wetin go happun for meeting today?

Di BBC Pidgin don confam say today meeting go hold around 4pm for di minister of labour conference room.

Chris Ngige don yarn say im dey optimistic about di meeting and dat dem go agree on concrete mata today and dat universities go open for January 2021.

BBC Pidgin fit confam say goment don begin pay di lecturers dia withheld salaries.

At least, some of di lecturers don get one or two months salaries from di eight months wey goment dey owe dem.

Di lecturers fit decide reciprocate dis kind gesture and fit gree to go back class by ending di strike either today or Wednesday.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria FEDERAL MINISTRY OF LABOUR

ASUU procedure to end strike

Before ASUU go call off strike, e get procedure wey dem say dem must to follow first.

Di National President of ASUU Biodun Ogunyemi say di group of union officials wey dey negotiate wit di goment delegation every time no get constitutional powers to call off or suspend strike.

Di koko be say wen dem go for negotiation and goment put out any offer, dem gatz go back to members for all di branches through dia various organs for dem to chook mouth and den, dem go review and also come up wit dia own stand and den na wetin dem agree, naim di negotiating team go cari go di next meeting as counter offers.

Di trade union strategy of offer and counter-offer go go on until di National Executive Council of ASUU wey consist of all di recognised chairperson finally approve di best offer wey goment offer dem

Meanwhile one insider tell BBC Pidgin say if goment meet all dia needs, di union fit hold dia NEC meeting between Tuesday and Wednesday to call of dia strike.

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER Wetin we call dis foto, ASUU and Labour Ministry meeting on top di ongoing strike

Covid-19 regulation

Even if ASUU and goment resolve dia mata and dem end di strike, one major issue wey go delay di reopening of universities na di resurgence of covid-19.

School authorities gats put in place plenty measure to ensure say di schools dem dey safe for students to come inside and learn.

As di year winds down, e no clear whether university students fit return to school again dis year but hope dey say school go resume early next year.

Background of FG/ASUU Strike meeting

For di beginning of di meeting wey hold on di 17th of December, di minister of Labour and Employment say e dey optimistic say ASUU go give am better informate on top wetin dia members don agree on top di offer wey goment don give dem.

For dia last meeting on di 27th of November, goment bin agree to pay di lecturers 70 billion Naira -30 billion for di earned allowance and 40 billion for di revatalisation moni to take equip di universities dem.

Di ASUU president for dat meeting bin say dem go cari di mata go table am before dia pipo before dem go make dia final decision.

Most ASUU members say except goment pay dem dia salaries, dem no go go back class.

Many students plus parents don dey look forward to dia last meeting but afta five hours of tok between goment and ASUU, both party leave di conference room without telling tori pipo wetin dem decide.

Dem also no release any statement on di agreement wey dem reach during di close door meeting.

E no clear why dem decide to close dia mouth on top di outcome of dia meeting and wen BBC Pidgin reach out to di ASUU president, Prof Abiodun Ogunyemi to find out wetin happun, e no response.

From di bodi language , e no clear wen ASUU go call off dia strike.

How di ASUU Strike start?

On 9 March 2020, ASUU begin two weeks warning strike to protests no-pay of salary to lecturers wey no follow for di federal goment Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Dem argue say, IPPIS no go work for lecturers becos e no consider di special way wey universities dey take operate.

Goment bin introduce di IPPIS programme to monitor transparency for di academic sector.

Wia dis foto come from, FESTUS KEYAMO/TWITTER

Why di Strike dey drag?

Goment and di union don do plenty plenty meeting to discuss di mata but each time dem dey jam rock.

As di first two weeks warning strike still dey happun, di Nigeria goment give di union conditions wey dem go take integrate UTAS wit IPPIS.

Di union begin indefinite strike afta dem reject di conditions.

On dat day, di national president of di union, Biodun Ogunyemi, accuse goment of trying to force dem to join IPPIS.

Sake of di back and forth on di payroll plan, goment get backlog of salaries of lecturers as dem no gree pay dem through di formal means.