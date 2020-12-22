NIMC registration portal: NIMC registration form and how to check national ID card enrolment centres abroad
NIMC - National Identity Management Commission - don release di informate of wia Nigerians wey dey live for abroad fit go register for dia National Identity Number [NIN].
Dis dey come as Nigeria goment give mobile network subscribers deadline to update dia SIM wit dia National Identity Number, NIN.
Di deadline for di registration go end on 19 January 2021 for pipo wey don already register for dia National Identity card.
But for pipo wey neva register for NIN, di deadline a 9 February 2020.
See di NIMC Enrolment centres abroad
Di Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy also release informate on how to fill di NIN form.
For dia twitter page dem write "Kindly download di enrolment form, fill and take am to any of our centers to enrol into di National Identity Database and get your National Identification Number (NIN).
You fit download am from dis link; https://twitter.com/nimc_ng/status/1340677445435973633
See as di form be: [NIMC NIN registration form]