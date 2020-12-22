NIMC registration portal: NIMC registration form and how to check national ID card enrolment centres abroad

Wia dis foto come from, NIMC Wetin we call dis foto, NIMC enrolment centre

NIMC - National Identity Management Commission - don release di informate of wia Nigerians wey dey live for abroad fit go register for dia National Identity Number [NIN].

Dis dey come as Nigeria goment give mobile network subscribers deadline to update dia SIM wit dia National Identity Number, NIN.

Di deadline for di registration go end on 19 January 2021 for pipo wey don already register for dia National Identity card.

But for pipo wey neva register for NIN, di deadline a 9 February 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Ministry of Communications Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Minister of Communication and Digital Economy Dr. Isa Pantami confam di NIN Registration deadline extension on Monday evening 21 December, 2020.

See di NIMC Enrolment centres abroad

Di Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy also release informate on how to fill di NIN form.

For dia twitter page dem write "Kindly download di enrolment form, fill and take am to any of our centers to enrol into di National Identity Database and get your National Identification Number (NIN).

Wia dis foto come from, NIMC

You fit download am from dis link; https://twitter.com/nimc_ng/status/1340677445435973633

See as di form be: [NIMC NIN registration form]

Wia dis foto come from, MINC