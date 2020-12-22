Anthony Joshua help fund British amateur boxing

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Anthony Joshua win gold as an amateur for London 2012 Olympics

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua don make one ogbonge donation to help fund amateur boxing for Britain - e say im hope say we neva lose di next generation of fighters.

Tori be say dem don close some clubs and boxing no follow for di list of sports wey receive one £300m bailout for November.

Joshua wey be British Nigerian give six-figure sum to di amateur boxing federations of England, Wales and Scotland.

"Without grassroots boxing, wey no go get Anthony Joshua," na wetin im tok.

"Di doors to di gyms dey always open to any pikin from any background," Joshua wey turn professional afta im win Olympic gold at London 2012, tell BBC sports editor Dan Roan.

"If I bin dey 18 again and I dey dis position wia dem close di gym and I know say e fit no open, my mind for spoil well-well.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

"No be just financial help. I go try dey come to ginger di kids dem, bring my belts and train wit dem.

"I believe say in di next 10-15 years, you go see di leaders of tomorrow, but I hope say e no go take 25-30 years because we don loss dis next generation."

We go provide funds to di clubs wey need am badly.

Gethin Jenkins, chairman of England Boxing, say: "We dey happy and we thank Anthony for dis much-needed financial support and say e bring attention to di role and support di clubs offer for our local communities and wit di need for greater goment support to grassroots boxing clubs."

Although boxing no dey inside goment bailout last month, Sport England don distribute £2.5m to local clubs since di start of di Covid-19 pandemic.

Joshua first become world champion for 2016 when him beat American Charles Martin to win di IBF title.