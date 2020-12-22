Coronavirus: President Muhammadu Buhari don extend PTF mandate on Covid-19 to March 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo Omoboriowo Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari don extend di mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 till di end of March 2021.

Di president one on Tuesday for Abuja afta di taskforce present dia end-of-di-year report.

Tok tok pesin for di presient, Femi Adesina for statement say di extension of dis mandate na sake of di second wave of Covid-19 wey di kontri don dey face.

Di president say all reports dey show say di number of confam Covid-19 cases don dey increase nationwide and e go bad make Nigeria lose all di gains wey dem don get in di last nine months.

E say now na time for goment to put urgent measures to check di spread of di virus.

E follow tok say dem need to quickly develop strategy on how to administer di vaccine for safe and effective way.