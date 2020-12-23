Ahmed Musa: Kano Police don arrest fake 'Ahmed Musa' wey dey dupe pipo as Nigeria International footballer

Wia dis foto come from, Kano Police Command Wetin we call dis foto, Di real Ahmed Musa with Kano commissioner of police Habu Sani as e visit im office some time back

Kano Police Command on Tuesday announce say dem don arrest one Gambo Yakubu wey dey parade himself as Nigeria's Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa to dey dupe pipo.

According to tok tok pesin of di command DSP Abdullahi Haruna di 30 year old wey dem arrest don colet about N700,000 from different pipo with promise say e go get football club for dem for abroad.

"E bin dey work with Ahmed Musa sports centre before before dem pursue am so e come go forge documents dey dupe pipo." Dis na wetin police officer Abdullahi yan.

Na manager of Ahmed Musa sports centre carry complain go meet police after plenti pipo start to meet dem to enquire about money wey dem pay.

According to police na about 15 pipo fall victim to Gambo after e make dem pay N5,000 for forms as dem wan get club for obodoyibo.