Coronavirus: Symptoms of new covid strain in 2020 - All you need to sabi

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One new strain of coronavirus don become cause of concern for di world as e dey spread very fast for di UK and across England.

Scientists confam say dis new form of di SARS-COV-2 virus wey dem call VUI-202012/01 get higher transmission rate pass di old variant and don cause increase in di number of Covid- 19 cases across di UK.

Di UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tok say dis new type of di virus fit spread up to 70% faster pass di normal coronavirus.

Scientists say dis new variant dey quickly replace other versions of di coronavirus and e get ability to infect cells.

Wetin be di symptoms of dis new coronavirus variant?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Strong evidence neva dey for now to show say di new strain get any symptoms wey different from di symptoms of di old variant.

According to UK goment chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, nothing dey to show say dis new strain get any different symptoms, di testing no different and di clinical result na di same.

He add join say di new Covid-19 variant no dey cause serious sickness pass di oda versions of di disease.

Oga Patrick say most mutations wey dey rise and spread fast no dey get any serious effect for di biology of di virus. But few get di power to change di biological behaviour of di virus and fit remain if e get advantage over di virus.

Di Centre for Disease and Control and di World Health Organization say dem still dey chook eye to understand if di new variant go get symptoms wey different from di normal coronavirus but for now na di old symptoms e still get.

Di primary symptoms na still di same wey include:

Continuous cough

Chest pains, fever

Loss of taste and smell

Headache

Tiredness

Muscle Pain

Diarrhoea

Confusion

Skin rash

How far e don spread?

Wia dis foto come from, Science Photo Library

Reports bin say di variant fit don emerge in a patient for di UK or dem import am from a kontri wit a lower ability to monitor coronavirus mutations.

Di variant dey across di UK, except Northern Ireland, but e dey heavily concentrated for London, di South East and eastern England. Cases neva really dey for oda places for di kontri.

South Africa don also discover one similar variant wey shares some of di same mutations, but e be like e no dey dis one.

Di vaccine fit work against di new coronavirus variant?

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock say nothing dey to prove say di coronavirus vaccine no go work.