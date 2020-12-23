Man sue [Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari] praise singer Kahutu Rarara after im wife appear for music video

Wia dis foto come from, Kahutu Rara/Facebook

President Muhammadu Buhari praise singer dey face court case after one man see im wife appear for di singer music video.

One Abdulkadir Inuwa wey dey stay for Kano, northern Nigeria don carry popular singer Kahutu Rarara go Sharia court unto say e put im wife for im music video without im permission.

Singer Kahutu become celeb before 2015 elections for Nigeria when im music for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari begin to reign, e get over 10 tracks for di presido wey many across Northern Nigeria sabi wella.

Abdulkadir wey speak to tori pipo on im decision to sue di singer yan say e just enter Youtube to enjoy music and next thing e see im wife for music video with Kahutu.

Wia dis foto come from, Kahutu Rarara/Facebook

"Like many pipo Ijust enter youtube to enjoy music small and as i click Kahutu Rarara song wey im name 'Jahata ce' na so i just see my wife and di singer dey dance."

"E pain me wella because for long time now I no know wia she dey until I see her for di music video, na im I sue di singer to court for am to pay for putting a married woman for music video." Dis na wetin Abdulkadir tok.

Lawyer to Kahutu Barrister t Muhammad Bello tok say im client no even sabi di woman wey appear for di music video because no be him be di producer.

"Pesin wey produce di video na im bring all di ladies wey appear inside, my client no know dis woman from anywhere before and dey surprised say somebody dey charge am to court."

Wia dis foto come from, Rariya/Facebook

Di woman Mariya Mohammed tell BBC she be 23 years old and nobody force her to appear for di music video.

"I no be small pikin, na me make decision to appear for di video and nobody force me. Dis man say e don divorce me (Abdulkadir denied divorcing her) so i no know why e dey find trouble come my side."

"My parents dey aware before i comot inside di video and na dat one matter."