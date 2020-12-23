NIMC registration portal: How to replace your NIN slip if your own loss

Wia dis foto come from, TechEconomy Wetin we call dis foto, National Identity Card na important identification document for Nigeria

Di National Identity Management Commission for Nigeria don release informate to help pipo wey don loss dia National identity number slip on how dem go fit get am back.

According to informate wey NIMC release dem say e go cost 500 Naira through REMITA wey be one payment platform or for any bank wey near you to get anoda slip.

And di pesin go gatz carry di Remita teller go any of di enrolment centres near you and request for dem to reprint anoda NIN slip.

Anoda way to get your NIN according to di goment agency na to dial *346# to retrieve dia NIN number.

Dia tok dey come as kontri pipo dey try register dia sim card afta goment give mobile network subscribers deadline to update dia SIM wit dia National Identity Number, NIN.

National Identification Number na wetin Nigeria goment dey use establish di identity of every Nigerian.

Dem advise kontri pipo "to stop to sell and share dia NIN" dem add say dem fit use am take do fraud.

See wetin you need to do if you forget you NIN?

You no need to register again, In fact wit di two steps you go get am back

Visit di nearest enrolment centre and supply your phone number or finger print and you go get your NIN back

You fit also dial *346# wit di mobile number you register wit

Wetin dem use NIN for?