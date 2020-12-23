Coming to America 2: See tins you need to know about di movie trailer wey just drop

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Eddie Murphy go return back to im royal homeland of Zamunda for "Coming 2 America."

Di first official trailer for di feem don land, and former Prince Akeem (wey Murphy play) na di new-crown king - King Akeem.

Also inside di feem na Semmi (wey Arsenio Hall play). Di two of dem must find Akeem son wey im no know about wey im name na Lavelle wey dey live for Queens, wey dem groom to become prince.

James Earl Jones, wey also dey inside di feem as Akeem father tok for di trailer say: "You must pay attention to di tins I dey tell you now before I go, my son.

"As you go be king. But di throne must pass to di male heir. Akeem, e be like say you get son outside. You must find am."

Aside Murphy and Hall di feem also get oda stars like Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Plus appearance dem from Teyana Taylor, and Paul Bates.