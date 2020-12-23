Kwara Tanker Explosion: Petrol tanker explosion kill six pipo, destroy 30 houses for Jebba

Wia dis foto come from, KWSG Wetin we call dis foto, Part of di area wey don scata from di explosion

Di Kwara state fire service don confam say six pipo die and 30 houses burn for one petrol tanker explosion wey happen for Jebba, Kwara state, Western Nigeria.

According to authorities, di tanker lose control because of brake failure and na so e just go jam di domot wey di pipo dey live for Moro local goment area of di state.

Di spokesperson of di Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle confam say di accident shele for morning of Wednesday 23 December and dat dem dey try to control di fire; meanwhile di state goment don condole di families of di pipo wey die for di explosion.

Di state govnor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq tok say di mata na very sad event and e beg di families of di deceased to take di mata as an act of God.

For press release by di chief press secrtary to di govnor, Rafiu Ajakaye, di govnor call on di State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to shapaly identify di number of property wey destroy so dat di goment go fit take action.