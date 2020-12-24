Christmas: Kaduna to Abuja road na di most dangerous for Nigeria?

For years now many bad bad tins like kidnappings and armed robbery don happun for Kaduna to Abuja road wey make some dey ask whether na im be di most dangerous road for Nigeria.

Di road wey link Nigeria capital to north-western Nigeria (region wey get population pass for di kontri) dey popular among many especially during festive period like dis but events in di last few weeks make many dey fear and plenti odas don already abandon di road because of fear as dem prefer to use train.

Jamil Muazu na one of those pipo and e tell BBC say e neva use dat road for 4 years now because of fear of kidnapping or armed robbery.

"I dey work for Abuja and my family dey Kaduna so every week i dey travel to and fro Abuja twice but for 4 years now i neva use road because of di bad tins wey dey happun, i personally know pipo wey dem kidnap for dat road."

Dis na some of di bad things wey happun for di road in di last one month.

12 pipo die for accident - Dis one happun Wednesday 23rd December 2020 and according to Kaduna state goment na trailer and bus collide wey lead to death of 12 pipo and 25 odas wunjure.

Commissioner of internal affairs Samuel Aruwan add say wetin cause di accident na speeding and driving against di direction of traffic.

E add say several oda animals also die for di accident.

NYSC corp members attack- Dis one happun on di 22nd December 2020 as 17 NYSC corp members dey return to dia base after camp for Osun state wey dey south west Nigeria.

Armed robbers attack them near Jere town and as dem open fire dem kill one of di corpers Yusuf Bomoi.

NYSC tok tok pesin Adenike Adeyemi wey confam wetin happun also add say loss of corper Yusuf no be only to im family but Nigeria at large.

5 pipo kidnapped, 2 killed last month - on November 16 2020, Kaduna state goment also announce di kidnapping of 5 pipo and di killing of two on di same Abuja to Kaduna road.

According to commissioner of internal affairs Samuel Aruwan, dis incident happun on Sunday as pipo dey travel back to Abuja for work and dat na di family members report wetin happun to dem.