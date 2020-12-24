Survival fund: Di #IGotSurvivalFund Covid-19 money wey Nigeria goment don begin dash pipo

Wia dis foto come from, MSMEs Survival Fund/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Survival Fund registration go require CAC registration certificate

Di Nigeria goment on Thursday say dem don begin pay money to pipo wey Covid-19 dabaru dia small business under di scheme wey dem call MSME Survival Fund.

E be like na wetin make di hashtag #IGotSurvivalFund begin trend on Thursday morning after some citizens post for social media say dem don collect money from di scheme.

Di foto of alert wey pipo post for Twitter show say di Nigerian goment been don use text message give instructions to beneficiaries say make dem post message online wit di hashtag #IGotSurvivalFund inside.

Di message start wit di hashtag, followed by personal name, name of business, location of business, registration ID and "I am a beneficiary of Survival Fund. Thank you Federal Govt."

Di money, based on wetin pipo don report range from N20,000 to N50,000.

Official registration for di scheme bin open on Monday 21 September, 2020 and from wetin BBC Pidgin torchlight, na at least 1.7 million Nigerians wey get businesses get opportunity to benefit from dis moni according to di goment.

At di time di Nigerian goment announce di scheme, dem promise say 45% of beneficiaries go be women and 5% go go to pipo wey get special needs, like di disabled.