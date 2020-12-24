Tuchel: PSG sack manager after two years wit French club

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

French club Paris Saint Germain don sack dia coach Thomas Tuchel according to reports in France.

Although di club never officially put out statement to confirm im departure, Tuchel go leave PSG wit di club currently in third place for Ligue 1, only one point behind leaders Lyon after 17 games dis season.

Di 47 year old bin join PSG for May 2018 on two-year contract to replace Unai Emery.

Tuchel oversee im last game on Wednesday wen e PSG side thrash Strasbourg 4-0 for dia home ground, Parc des Princes.

Under Tuchel, PSG win two Ligue 1 title, four French cups and reach di final of di 2019-20 Champions League.