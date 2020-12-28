End of the year quotes: Soro Soke, Wahala be like and oda trend tok wey Nigerian youths use

As di year 2020 dey draw im curtain, make we torchlight di words, tok and slangs wey di young generation for Nigeria don make popular.

Many of dem you go don sabi, see di top ones we locate plus dia meaning and origin.

Soro soke

Di tori of di recent July 2020 EndSars movement from Nigeria wey cause di goment to agree say Police need reform, no go dey complete without "Soro soke" and im sibling "Soro soke werey" - as di two of dem dey go together like 5 and 6.

'Soro soke werey' na Yoruba words wey mean open your mouth (soro) and tok loud (soke) craze pesin (werey).

Di Nigerian youths use dis slang to take ginger demsef to comot, do peacful protest and raise dia voice over police brutality and oda injustice wey dem don see. Online and offline, di youths say dia generation na di 'soro soke' generation.

But soro soke werey don already be popular slang for social media even before EndSars. Many say na one ogbonge Nollywood actress - Veteran Nollywood actress, Lola Idije (real name Toyin Afolayan) wey tok am inside one feem, make am popular.

Wahala for who no/Wahala be like

Dis slangs become popular for social media but from wia e take start, nobody really know.

Wahala for who no, na im first land and na wetin pesin go take joke yab imself or anoda pesin if dem no get something.

Some go use am like dis:

Wahala for who never travel before or, Wahala for who never marry.

Then in di last months of 2020, di wahala slang carri anoda head come: Wahala be like... to complete wit something wey funny about di challenges of 'wahala', like:

Wahala be like noodles, two minutes e don ready and wahala be like Uganda, e de easy to enter but difficult to comot.

E shock you?

Dis one show face around early 2020 and na question wey dey ask why something wey no suppose surprise pesin, surprise am.

Some say na comedian, Broda Shaggi make am popular. But as wit dis kain tins, e go dey hard to confam.

Opor

Di originator for dis one na Naira Marley, di president of Marlians.

Di Nigerian musician no be stranger to dey use slangs inside im songs wey many of im followers go in turn carry for head.

O por or Opor in Yoruba mean say enjoyment full everywia or say something happun wey dey very big.

Na di artiste also make Mafo blow - Mafo na also Yoruba wey mean not to break, or make pesin stand gidigba, no to shake when wahala show face.

Oda slangs wey show face

Werey dey disguise (Craze pesin dey hide imself)

I shook!

Drip