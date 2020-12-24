Christmas message: Public holiday go dey for Nigeria, coronavirus lockdowns and wetin don change dis Christmas

Nigeria goment don declare 25 December as public holiday, di day when Christians for di world dey celebrate di birth of Jesus Christ.

Di ministry of interiors for inside statement wey di minister Rauf Aregbesola sign, encourage Christians to follow di life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness wey di birth and Ministry of Jesus Christ signify as dat na di the best way to know Christ and celebrate im birth.

He also tok say federal goment dey jolly wit Christians and all Nigerians wey dey di kontri and abroad for dis year Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

How year 2020 Christmas go take be

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Christmas season na one of di most joyous festival of di year as na dat time of di year wey pipo dey relax, jolly, flex, give gifts, travel, worship, visit friends and families.

Di celebration dey always follow wit decorations, gifts, cakes, correct food, Christmas carol and holiday.

Na also dat time of di year wen pipo dey come togeda to say bye-bye to di year, welcome di new year and pray for a peaceful and prosperous new year.

But dis year own go dey different sake of di second wave of coronavirus wey don begin spread fast for di UK and across di world.

UK and some oda kontris don introduce new strict lockdown, dem don ban kontris wey get high infections say make dem no come dia kontris so as to contain di spread of di virus.

For November, UK scientists bin discover one new straint of coronavirus wey dey spread very fast pass di normal Covid- 19.

Scientists confam say dis new form of di SARS-COV-2 virus wey dem call VUI-202012/01 get higher transmission rate pass di old variant and don cause increase in di number of Covid- 19 cases across di UK.

Nigeria no dey left out from di second wave of di coronavirus as di kontri centre for disease control dey record high number of coronavirus cases recently.

Dis don make goment re-introduce some measures to reduce di spread of di infection and dis don scata di plans wey some pipo get to "Detty December".

Nigeria new covid- 19 restrictions

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

a. Close All bars, night clubs, pubs and event centres, and recreational venues;

b. Close all restaurants except those wey dey provide services to hotel residents; takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins go dey closed;

c. Restrict all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events go dey restricted to not more than 50 persons;

d. Limit all gatherings linked to religious events to less than 50% capacity of di facility of use during which dem must observe physical distancing; mandatory use of face masks

e. For gathering wey more dan 50 persons dey attend, any such events, dem must hold outside

f. Public transportation systems no suppose carry passengers more than 50% of dia capacity in compliance wit di social distancing rules.

g. Enforce compliance with NPI protocols especially the advisory on wearing of face masks in public spaces."

Christmas Messages

Wia dis foto come from, EMMA FARRER

Christmas messages from Nigerian leaders, celebrities, families and friends na one thing wey dey always ginger di celebration and make am dey special.

President Muhammadu Buhari dey always send message to greet Nigeria and jolly wit dem.