Ghana 2020 elections: See where dem go swear in President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo for im second term

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghana goment say di swearing-in of President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo go happun for di Parliament House instead of di Independence Square.

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide wey follow goment tori pipo tok say di decision na based on di leadership of Parliament request for November 2020.

He say dem go follow all di Covid- 19 protocols for di inauguration wey go hold for di new location.

"For 3 November 2020 when President Akufo-Addo commission di office facilities wey dey under di physical infrastructure projects of Parliament for di Parliament House, Accra, parliament beg am say dem want make swearing in of presidents for di republic dey take place for di parliament and before parliament according to Ghanaian laws and international best practices."

"Di transition team don consider di request of di Parliament of Ghana wey di Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu bin present and don decide say di swearing-in of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on 7 January 2021 go be before parliament and for di legislators chamber," he tok.

Di deputy minister say di transition team dey work closely wit di leadership of parliament to make sure say di inauguration dey successful.

Majority Leader for November say parliament don tire to dey swear in newly elected presidents for di Independence Square and don decide to change.

Wia dis foto come from, GHANA PARLIAMENT/FACEBOOK

According to di constitution, newly elected President go dey sworn in before Parliament, but as di case take be now apart from former President John Agyekum Kufour wey dem swear am in for im first term for di parliament, all oda elected presidents wey dem don swear in na for di Independence Square.

"Di House don decide say di President-elect must follow di rules, wit security considerations, im must dey sworn-in for di presence of Parliament, before parliament and in parliament. Di parliament of Ghana dey reason say di swearing-in of di president-elect must to happun for where di parliament dey as e be during di Agyekum Kufuor."

Article 57(3) of di 1992 Constitution tok say "Before pesin take di position of di office of di President, di pesin suppose take and subscribe before Parliament di oath of allegiance and di presidential oath wey dey di Second Schedule to this Constitution."