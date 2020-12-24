Borno state don find over 20,000 ghost workers

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Borno state govnor, Professor Babagana Zulum

Borno state for North east Nigeria don find 22,556 ghost workers wey be teachers and local government workers afta dem run two back-to-back verification exercises wey di state govnor, Professor Babagana Zulum run.

Na for inside two separate report from di local government staff verification, wey Senator Kaka Malam Yale be chairman and di primary school teachers verification wey Dr Shettima Kullima dey in charge carry dis informate.

Di breakdown of di figures be:-

Local goment: 14,762 ghost workers

School teachers: 7,794 ghost teachers

Di total money according to di reports wey dis verification don save di state na over N420m.

Govnor Babagana Zulum tok say di verification exercise plus oda measures dey ground to make di local government veritable tool for local transformation.

Im follow tok say di primary school teachers' verification aim na to improve di standard of education.

The numbers of ghost workers were contained in separate reports presented on Wednesday to the governor by the committee on local government staff verification, chaired by Senator Kaka Malam Yale, and another on primary school teachers chaired by Dr. Shettima Kullima.